Future of Iowa’s status as ‘First in the Nation’ in question

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Of course at the center of the caucus confusion, the app used by Iowa Democrats to report caucus numbers.

The debacle over the results has many wondering whether we’ve seen the last of the Iowa Caucuses, in part because this isn’t the first time there have been problems.

In 2012, Iowa Republicans announced the wrong winner, originally said Mitt Romney won. Eight days later, they realized Rick Santorum was the actual winner.

Problems continued in 2016 when Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders complained that delegates were awarded by a flip of the coin.

But Iowa’s veteran political reporter David Yepsen said those problems shy in comparison to this year’s flub.

“This fiasco doesn’t do the Democratic Party any good. Their mission is to elect a nominate a candidate who they can elect to the presidency. When you have this fumbling around this uncertainty, not creating a clear winner and second and third place. It doesn’t help the Democratic Party look like an organization that can run the country and Republicans are pounding away on them,” said Yepsen.

The Democratic National Committee would have to change their rules to effectively remove Iowa’s status as ‘First in the Nation.’