Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Future of Iowa Caucus questioned

Your Local Election HQ

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since 1972 Iowa has held the first presidential nominating contests in the country, but this year, more than most people have challenged that privilege.

Claimed as one of the least ethnically diverse states in the U.S., Iowa doesn’t really represent our country as a whole.

On Sunday, we sat down with local politician, JD Scholten, who explained why he believes Iowans take their responsibility as the first to vote seriously and should remain first for years to come.

“The beauty of the Iowa Caucus is that you can invite these presidential candidates into your backyard and they will come. When you have the engagement and you get to see people for who they are and not just what’s on TV, that’s how you get to see the true person. I think Iowa does such a great job of vetting the candidates that I’m biased towards keeping it here,” said Sholten who is running for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.