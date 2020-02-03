Future of Iowa Caucus questioned

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since 1972 Iowa has held the first presidential nominating contests in the country, but this year, more than most people have challenged that privilege.

Claimed as one of the least ethnically diverse states in the U.S., Iowa doesn’t really represent our country as a whole.

On Sunday, we sat down with local politician, JD Scholten, who explained why he believes Iowans take their responsibility as the first to vote seriously and should remain first for years to come.

“The beauty of the Iowa Caucus is that you can invite these presidential candidates into your backyard and they will come. When you have the engagement and you get to see people for who they are and not just what’s on TV, that’s how you get to see the true person. I think Iowa does such a great job of vetting the candidates that I’m biased towards keeping it here,” said Sholten who is running for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

