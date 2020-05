NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Frank Arens has won Norfolk City Council Ward 2 seat.

Arens has a very big lead with 1,193 votes out of the 1,910 votes casted.

Carl Weiland has 413 of the votes.

Bill Hattery comes in third with 215 votes.

Randy Dee has 85 of the votes casted.

There were also four write-in votes.