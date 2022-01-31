LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is going on the offensive against his Republican primary challenger, accusing state Sen. Mike Flood of “betraying conservative values” on immigration with his support of a 2012 health care law that divided Nebraska Republicans.

Fortenberry slammed Flood Friday for his push to override the veto of then-Gov. Dave Heineman, a fellow Republican who opposed the measure in the Legislature.

Heineman and current Gov. Pete Ricketts endorsed Flood last week.

Flood, of Norfolk, announced plans recently to challenge Fortenberry, who faces federal criminal charges alleging that he lied to investigators who were investigating an illegal contribution to his campaign from a foreign national. Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty.