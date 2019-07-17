Former Vice President Joe Biden in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Sioux City Tuesday night to campaign for his presidential run.

“Its good to be back. I love Sioux City and this part of the country and if we can win here we can win all over the state,” Biden said.

Many people at the Sioux City event traveled from rural areas to hear what Biden plans to do to help area farmers.

“This trade war is a trade war for America’s farmers, farmers back in my state but here as well,” stated Biden.

His campaign released his Rural America initiative Tuesday, outlining how he plans to help family farms, those to new agriculture and rural communities.

“I propose $20 billion to have broadband expand to every single school, business, etc. throughout the state,” Biden added. “We should be attracting high tech businesses here and in rural areas because we have a highly educated population here.

“With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, recruiting workers is also essential in Siouxland and Biden says it all comes down to providing the right opportunities.

“Not just to be able to work on a minimum wage job, but good-paying jobs. That’s why I propose a signigifcant increase in the amount of money available to rural businesses and set up new rural credit agencies for us to be able to go out and get people who want to live here and invest here the opportunity to do so.” Biden explained.