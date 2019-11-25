Former V.P. Joe Biden visits Iowa

LACONA, Iowa (KCAU) – Former Vice President Joe Biden made a push in Iowa over the weekend.

If elected, he revealed that he’s likely to choose a woman to serve as his vice president. When questioned where he thinks he stands amongst Iowan voters, he said he believes it’s still up in the air.

“Well, I think everybody’s a legitimate threat. Look, historically, I know from experience, Iowans make up their minds at the very last minute and there is a long way to go in this campaign,” said Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

