Former Second Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, campaigns in Holstein

by: KCAU Staff

HOLSTEIN, Iowa (KCAU) – Elsewhere on Monday night, Iowa Caucus voters are getting a pitch from the wife of one of the Democratic frontrunners.

Dr. Jill Biden was in Holstein campaigning for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Even though a recent Des Moines Register and CNN poll show Biden slipping to fourth place in Iowa, Dr. Biden says plenty of folks are still weighing their decision.

“But they have to look at certain things, like who is ready day one to walk into the office and have the experience and the character and the integrity to take over,” said Dr. Jill Biden, former Second Lady.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden will take the stage at Drake University alongside five other Democrats for the seventh debate and the last national debate before the Iowa Caucuses.

