SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Sioux City days before the Iowa Caucus takes place.

Trump will be holding a Commit to Caucus Rally at the Orpheum Theatre On Saturday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. Doors will open for the event at 3 p.m.

The Iowa Caucus is taking place on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at locations all over Iowa.

The news comes just as it was announced that a rally meant to be held at Dordt University in Sioux Center was canceled and moved to a new venue. The university said that campaign events at the campus are meant to be “educational in nature,” but the Trump campaign desired a rally format.

The event is also taking place less than two weeks after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be speaking at a Team Trump Iowa MAGA event on Jan. 3 at the County Celebrations Center in Sioux City.

Anyone who wants to attend Trump’s rally in Sioux City can register for tickets on Trump’s Campaign website here.