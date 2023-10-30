SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)) — Downtown Sioux City was packed on Sunday with people waiting to hear former President Donald Trump speak at his rally.

The 45th President of the United States was introduced by Ben Carson and greeted by over 2,000 people inside the Orpheum Theater for Trump’s second rally in Sioux City within this last year. He previously held a local rally in November 2022 at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

The doors at the Orpheum opened at around noon and Trump made his way to the stage at around 3 p.m. where he addressed the crowd on a number of national and international topics.

Before Trump’s arrival, supporters waited outside and lined up in the cold to see the former president. Some even waited in line overnight, braving the elements just to be able to get in.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of Trump’s supporters about having candidates coming to smaller cities and why he believes Donald Trump should be commander in chief again.

“It’s a more intimate setting and more relatable to the people and you can interact with them. It’s better to come to smaller venues,” John Russell said. “We love Trump. he’s the greatest president ever. We love the camaraderie. We love America. he loves America. We want him back in office, like pronto.”

Once Trump finally took to the stage. he took time to talk about farmers in the Siouxland states.

“I got Iowa and the farm states. Nebraska, Wisconsin, and others. I got farmers $28 billion from China. I said, ‘There’s no way that Iowa is voting against Trump,'” Trump said.

He also promised farmers he would get them cheaper energy costs.

“We had the best economy in the history of our country and we’ll do it again,” Trump said. “I think we can do it quickly. Look, I think they really lousted up with energy. Energy was a disaster and we will say the words ‘drill baby drill.’ We’ll be drilling very quickly. So, those big tractors that you bought that take a little more fuel, you’ll be very happy in a short period of time.”

Another topic discussed by Trump was national security.