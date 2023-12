SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Siouxland ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

The Commit to Caucus Rally is the kickoff of a larger campaign across the state of Iowa.

Former President Trump will be visiting Friday, January 5, 2024, at 4 p.m. at the Dordt University Campus Center. Doors open at 1 p.m.

