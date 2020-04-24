Former Nebraska Sen. Nelson endorses Joe Biden for president

FILE -In this Dec. 28, 2011 file photo, then-Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson, currently National Association of Insurance Commissioners CEO, smiles during an interview with The Associated Press in his Omaha, Neb office. President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul is unfolding as a national experiment with American consumers as the guinea pigs: Who will do a better job getting uninsured people covered, the states or the feds? (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Joe Biden has scored presidential endorsements from former Democratic Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson and other state party officials and activists.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, announced the support in an email.

In a statement, Nelson praises Biden as an advocate for our rural and urban communities alike.

Nelson served as a senator from 2001 to 2013 and was Nebraska’s governor from 1991 to 1999.

Biden also received endorsements from Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb, Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh, former state Sen. Al Davis, and union and Democratic activists.