Former mayor of Wayne announces candidacy for District 17 legislative seat

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Former mayor of Wayne Sheryl Lindau announced her candidacy for the District 17 seat in the Nebraska Legislature on Monday afternoon.

“I have spent many years working in public service, in education, and as a small business owner, and I’m confident my background in these areas will serve my constituents very well if District 17 voters give me the honor to represent them in the Unicameral,” said Lindau.

District 17 comprises of Wayne, Thurston, and Dakota counties.

The seat is currently held by Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, who has filed for re-election.

“I’m not someone who pretends to have an answer to every problem that our State faces, and I’m planning to hold listening meetings throughout District 17 to learn what people are most concerned about. One concern that I have is how partisan our politics has become. I don’t believe there are Republican or Democratic answers to our problems, there are only Nebraska answers to our problems, and I plan on seeking those answers, and representing every voter in the District, regardless of their political party,” said Lindau.

She was the mayor of Wayne from 1994 until 2004 and owned a retail clothing store in Wayne from 1986 to 1995.

Lindau has served on the Nebraska State College Board of Trustees from 1996 to 2004, served as president of the Nebraska League of Municipalities from 2003 until 2004.

She also worked for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands from 2007 until her retirement in 2015.

Lindau earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.