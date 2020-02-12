Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick ends 2020 campaign

Closings
FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick speaks at “Our Rights, Our Courts” forum New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Concord Community College, in Concord, N.H. Patrick has ended his campaign for president after his late bid failed to gain traction in the race. Patrick was the last remaining African American candidate in a Democratic presidential field once defined by its diversity.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, last African American in Democratic presidential primary, ends his 2020 campaign.

