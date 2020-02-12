Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick ends 2020 campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, last African American in Democratic presidential primary, ends his 2020 campaign.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, last African American in Democratic presidential primary, ends his 2020 campaign.
If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.