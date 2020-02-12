Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick ends 2020 campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Democratic Party has approved requests from Pete Buttigieg's and Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns for a partial recanvass of the Iowa caucus results.

The party says it expects the recanvass of more than 80 precincts to begin on Sunday and last two days. A recanvass is not a recount, but a check of the vote count against paper records created by caucus leaders to ensure the counts were reported accurately.