SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A day after Sioux City Democrat Tim Kacina said he would not seek re-election to Iowa House District 14, a former House member says he hopes to win the seat.

Sioux City Democrat Steve Hansen announced he will campaign for the District 14 seat.

Hansen previously served 16 years in the Iowa House of Representatives and currently works as Sioux City Museum Director.

Education, healthcare, and clean water are issues Hansen said he will address during the campaign.