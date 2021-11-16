Former House Speaker to challenge Gov. Noem in GOP primary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmaker and former House Speaker Steve Haugaard will challenge Gov. Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination for governor next year.

Haugaard, who was first elected in 2014, confirmed that he had filed paperwork to run for governor and will announce his candidacy on Wednesday.

KSFY first reported Haugaard’s candidacy. The Sioux Falls lawyer will be facing a formidable opponent in Noem, who is a national star in the Republican party.

Haugaard declined to discuss his campaign, but the lawmaker is known for being one of the House’s most ardent conservatives on both fiscal and social issues.