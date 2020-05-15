Former Democratic governor hopeful endorses GOP Rep. Bacon

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, former state Sen. Bob Krist, and the then Democratic candidate for Governor, campaigns in Omaha, Neb. Krist announced he is endorsing GOP Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., over Democratic challenger Kara Eastman. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has scored a surprise endorsement from former Nebraska state Sen. Bob Krist, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor.

The announcement comes days after Democrat Kara Eastman won the Democratic primary to challenge Bacon in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

Krist previously supported Omaha attorney Ann Ashford, who lost to Eastman in Tuesday’s primary election.

Krist was a Republican for most of his time in the nonpartisan Legislature, but left the GOP shortly before he announced his gubernatorial bid. He initially launched his campaign as an independent, but re-registered as a Democrat because of the difficulties nonpartisan candidates face in qualifying for the ballot. He lost to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018.