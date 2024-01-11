LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Countdown to Caucus event in Le Mars Thursday afternoon.

He was at the Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor, where about a couple dozen people attended the event.

Gov. DeSantis spoke on a number of topics, including the wall at the U.S./Mexico border, the war in Israel, and electric vehicles. He spoke about how important it is to go out on caucus night to vote, even with the very cold temperatures expected.

It’s never easy to fix your country, but going out and making your voice heard on Monday is important for that. If you vote for me and brave the cold and sacrifice that day, you know I’ll be working hard for you for eight years. So I want to see you out there, and it’ll mean a lot. You’re probably never going to cast a more important vote in your life because we don’t know what the turnout is going to be. It could be down significantly from 2016. So if you go and you bring a couple friends or family members, that’s gonna have a huge impact. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

The high temperature for Monday is anticipated to be three degrees below zero.