DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s 4th District congressional candidates will share the stage for a debate Wednesday.

Republican Randy Feenstra is running against Democrat J.D. Scholten.

Feenstra defeated incumbent Steve King during the June primary. Scholten challenged King in 2018 and lost by 3% of the vote.

The debate is scheduled for 4 p.m. Watch a stream of it above.