SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City rally of former President Donald Trump is almost here.

Trump along with several special guests, including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, will be at the Sioux Gateway Airport highlighting Iowa candidates he has endorsed. Tickets are required for entry and are limited to one per mobile order.

The event will be outdoors with parking opening at 8 a.m. and doors opening at 2 p.m. with guest speakers will start at 4 p.m. When parking opens, attendees will have access to purchase food and drinks.

Entry to the event will be through 1st Street with parking available for both general admission and ADA individuals. Both are on a first-come, first-serve basis. RVs will not be allowed on the premises.

The U.S. Secret Service will be screening all guests upon entry to the event for items that may pose a security threat.

A list of the prohibited items includes:

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Aerosols

Alcoholic Beverages

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, and suitcases exceeding sizes of 12″x14″x5″

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Supports for signs/placards

Chairs

Coolers

E-Cigarettes

Any type of explosive (including fireworks)

Glass, thermal, and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers

Packages

Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Tripods

Umbrellas

Appliances

In coordination with the Secret Service has restricted drone flight in the area Thursday from 6 p.m. through 9:15 p.m. This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, to include drone pilots.

Law enforcement agencies including Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol will also be patrolling the event. Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 they anticipate a large turnout.