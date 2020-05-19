Ethics complaint over campaign contributions filed in race for Woodbury County Sheriff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An ethics complaint has been filed against Woodbury County Sheriff candidate Todd Wick for allegedly accepting illegal campaign contributions.

The complaint came from the committee chairman for Chad Sheehan, who is running against Wieck.

The chairman, Michel Wingert, alleged that Wieck’s campaign accepted illegal corporate contributions on three separate occasions. He said that Wieck accepted $6,200 of contributions from Winkel and Sons, Inc on April 27 and May 11 and $250 from Hisarmor.Faith, Inc on April 1.

“It is unfortunate that people don’t play by the rules especially in a Sheriff’s election,” Wingert said.

Wieck said he was informed of the issue earlier Tuesday and that it has been corrected.

“This morning, it was brought to my attention that my campaign had received a donation from a contributor that was written from a corporate account. My campaign notified the Campaign Ethics Board immediately and the donations were returned and replaced with donations from the contributor’s personal account,” Wieck said.

He added that the ethics board was satisfied with the the actions Wieck’s campaign took.

“Since the beginning, I have been very transparent with every question I’m asked. I make every attempt to answer everything that is asked of me,” Wieck said.

On the DR-2 Disclosure Summary Page for the Wieck for Sheriff campaign that was generated May 19 at 12:15 p.m., there is a note on the three payments in question. The notes say that said the checks are being returned to the donors and will be replaced by a personal check. It also said the changes will be reported on the July 19 report.

Sheehan’s campaign said it will be releasing its DR-2 filing Tuesday, having received over 120 individual contributions.

Sheehan for Sheriff campaign’s full statement is below: