Ernst trails Greenfield in recent poll

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – November’s Iowa U.S. Senate race is shaping up to be a battle.

According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Democrat Theresa Greenfield is leading Sen. Joni Ernst.

Ernst is looking for a second term in the Senate after first winning the election in 2015.

The Senator was not challenged in the June Republucan primary.

But according to the poll, 46% of likely voters would vote for Greenfield if the election were held today, while 43% would vote for Ernst.

Selzer & Co. conducted the poll. Reportedly, this is the first Iowa Poll since Ernst first ran in 2014 in which she has trailed her general election challenger.

The difference falls within the margin of error.