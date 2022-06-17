DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Deidre DeJear has chosen a running mate as she seeks to unseat Governor Kim Reynolds this fall.

On Friday DeJear introduced Eric Van Lancker as the next potential Lieutenant Governor of Iowa.

Van Lancker is currently serving as Clinton County Auditor, a position he’s been elected to four times.

He was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State this year, a race ultimately won by Joel Miller of Linn County.

DeJear and Van Lancker will make both be at the Iowa Democratic Convention on Saturday and then hold a public rally at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines on Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m.

DeJear offered these statements on Van Lancker while introducing him on Friday: