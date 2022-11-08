SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As polls close across the tri-states, KCAU 9 is following many races.

Polls close in Iowa at 8 p.m. In Nebraska, polls close at 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT. Meanwhile, in South Dakota, polls close at 7 p.m. local time. With polls closing at separate times because of the two time zones in the state, results won’t be called until the later polls close.

Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.

Find a breakdown of the full results below:

| Federal | State Offices | State Legislatures | State Ballots |

| Iowa Local | Nebraska Local | South Dakota Local | Local Ballots |

Or you can find the results for each state below.

| Iowa Results | Nebraska Results | South Dakota Results |

Federal Races

State Offices

State Legislatures

State Ballots

Iowa Local Races

Nebraska Local Races

South Dakota Local Races

Local Ballots

