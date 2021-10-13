Early absentee voting begins in Sioux County, IA

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The state’s new election laws shorten the time frames for people to request and complete absentee ballots.

Sioux County Auditor Ryan Dokter said less time will require a team effort from voters and election workers to meet these short deadlines.

“It’s going to take voter education to have them submit their absentee ballot requests earlier so we can start getting those processed and also time management for our election workers. we might have to hire more people to come in and help meet that demand,” Dokter said.

In-person absentee voting is available in Sioux County now. Click here for more information about Sioux County’s elections.

Click here for more information about new ballot deadlines for voters.