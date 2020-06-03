Dusty Johnson wins as Republican candidate for U.S. House in South Dakota

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dusty Johnson has won as the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of South Dakota’s at-large district.

He has released the following statement on his win from Tuesday night’s Primary Election below:

Thousands of South Dakotans have cast their votes, giving us one of the largest congressional primary wins in state history. No candidate can win a race alone. Thank you for your encouragement, time, contributions, and prayers. This is an unusual and difficult time in our nation’s history. As I move toward the November election and the opportunity to continue representing our state, I’ll remember there is much work still to be done in the service of “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” From South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson

Incumbent Dusty Johnson was running against Liz May.

AP declared Johnson the winner with 81.4% of the vote reported with 9,253 votes. May only had 18.6% of the vote with 2,116 votes.

Johnson will run unopposed in November as there is no Democrat running for the seat.

