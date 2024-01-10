DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Drake University is hosting the last Republican presidential debate Wednesday night ahead of the first in the nation’s caucus next Monday.

The event will be held at Sheslow Auditorium and hosted by CNN.

Only three candidates met CNN’s requirements to be on stage at the debate, including Former President Donald Trump, Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump will skip the debate again on Wednesday. Instead, he is holding a Town Hall in Des Moines that will be hosted by Fox News Channel.

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson are still in the presidential run but did not meet CNN’s requirement to participate in the debate. To be eligible, candidates had to poll at 10% or higher in three polls, either national or amongst Iowa Republicans.

This is the fifth consecutive presidential election cycle that Drake University is hosting a nationally televised debate. They began hosting in 2007.

So far, they have hosted three Democratic debates and after Wednesday, they will have hosted three Republican debates.

“We are honored to continue playing a central role in the democratic process at Drake University,” said Drake University President Marty Martin. “Des Moines and Drake have long been a hub for political and civic engagement on the national stage, and we are excited to carry on that tradition leading into the 2024 election, inviting our students, our community, and thousands of visitors to engage in presidential politics.”

Drake will also host an NCAA men’s basketball game against Indiana State on Wednesday night, so the Drake neighborhood is expected to have many visitors for both events.