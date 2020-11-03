Digital Exclusive: What you need to know about voting on Election Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tomorrow is Election Day and polling places are being set up around Siouxland in preparation for the big event.

There are certain rules when it comes to voting that differ by state.

In Nebraska, voters are not allowed to wear any political clothing at the polling place, whereas Iowa, on the other hand, will allow this.

“They can wear their candidate or their party; t-shirts or hats or that sort of thing. They can just as long as they’re moving through the polling place and they’re gonna go vote and leave the polling place,” said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections.

Gill said folks influencing voters for a certain candidate while at the polling place will be asked to leave.

Folks who have an absentee ballot can also vote.

“People who requested an absentee ballot, if they still have it and they’ve chosen that they want to go to the polls tomorrow, they should take that ballot with them and surrender it to the precinct election official. That way, they’ll be allowed to vote in the normal fashion,” said Gill.

Voters must bring a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, to the polling station.

Folks can find their voting precinct by visiting the Woodbury County website.

