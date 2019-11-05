Digital Exclusive: Local elections taking place in Sioux City on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Residents of Sioux City are voting on Tuesday for mayor, one seat on the city council, and four director seats for the school board.

Two people are running for the mayor’s seat, Maria Rundquist and incumbent, Bob Scott.

For the one open seat on the city council, incumbent Rhonda Capron is being challenged by Julie Schoenherr.

There are four director seats open on the school board and the following six people are running against each other.

Miyuki Nelson

Juline Albert

Shawn Broyhill

Taylor Goodvin

Dan Greenwell

Monique Scarlette

One Sioux City resident explained her reasoning on why voting is important, “It’s important for us to stay engaged in our community, give input and have a say so in what happens in your community.”

Polling places are open until 8 p.m.