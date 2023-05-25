DES MOINES, Iowa – A newly announced Republican presidential candidate is planning to kick off his campaign tour in Iowa next week.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially joined the race for the White House Wednesday. Thursday morning, his campaign announced his first campaign events for the “Our Great American Comeback Tour” which is slated to begin next Tuesday, May 30th in Des Moines. Details about the location and timing of the event have not been released.

The kickoff event includes stops in Des Moines, Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella, and Cedar Rapids the next day.

DeSantis’ tour moves on to early primary states New Hampshire and South Carolina after that and wraps up on June 4th.