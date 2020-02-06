Closings
Democrats results from Iowa Caucuses are reporting at 96%

A sign for the Iowa Caucuses is seen in the window on a downtown skywalk, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – The Iowa Democrat Party have released more of the results from Monday’s caucuses.

As of around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, 96% of the precincts in Iowa have reported results.

Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders are both currently at 26%.

While Senator Elizabeth Warren at 18% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 16%.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and businessman Andrew Yang round out the top six with 12% and 1% respectively.

Here is the updated list from The Associated Press:

  • Pete Buttigieg 549 – 26%
  • Bernie Sanders 533 – 26%
  • Elizabeth Warren 380 – 18%
  • Joe Biden 328 – 16%
  • Amy Klobuchar 254 – 12%
  • Andrew Yang 21 – 1%
  • Tom Steyer 7 – 0%
  • Uncommitted 4 – 0%
  • Other 1 – 0%


Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, and Deval Patrick do not have delegates at the time of reporting.

