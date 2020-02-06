DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – The Iowa Democrat Party have released more of the results from Monday’s caucuses.
As of around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, 96% of the precincts in Iowa have reported results.
Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders are both currently at 26%.
While Senator Elizabeth Warren at 18% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 16%.
Senator Amy Klobuchar and businessman Andrew Yang round out the top six with 12% and 1% respectively.
Here is the updated list from The Associated Press:
- Pete Buttigieg 549 – 26%
- Bernie Sanders 533 – 26%
- Elizabeth Warren 380 – 18%
- Joe Biden 328 – 16%
- Amy Klobuchar 254 – 12%
- Andrew Yang 21 – 1%
- Tom Steyer 7 – 0%
- Uncommitted 4 – 0%
- Other 1 – 0%
Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, and Deval Patrick do not have delegates at the time of reporting.