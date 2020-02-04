Democratic voters head into caucus night undecided and under pressure

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Undecided voters are the difference makers in Iowa and this year there were a lot of them.

A deep bench of candidates making it hard for caucus-goers to choose just one.

Siouxland voter, Janinie Wiggs says, “I keep hearing about all these undecideds yet and the caucus is today. They have to pick sometime!”

Caucus Goer, Lauren Rife saying, “I’m still undecided currently, there are still a lot of candidates out there that I really like.”

Voter, Valerie Watters says, “It’s like going into a restaurant with way too many options and you’re hungry and you can’t decide.”

But no matter which side of the room they take to caucus, the majority are standing united on who they won’t choose come November.

“I don’t want to do 4 more years of Donald Trump,” says Rife.

“Blue no matter who!” says Wiggs.