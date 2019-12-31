Democratic presidential candidates speaking out against religious attacks

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Democratic presidential candidates are speaking out against these acts of violence, including Senators Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.

During a campaign stop in Iowa over the weekend, Sanders took time to address the continued division in the country.

“If there was ever a time in American history where we say no to religious bigotry. This is the time. If there is ever a time where we say no to divisiveness, this is that moment,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders made those statements in Des Moines Sunday while he was helping light candles on the menorah during one of the last days of Hanukkah.

