Democratic presidential candidates on the countdown towards Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (ABC NEWS) – Iowa voters will soon voice their support for the Presidential nomination during the first in the nation caucus.

The countdown is on to the first voting contest of the 2020 Presidential race.

“Every Iowan is worth 1000 Californians,” said Andrew Yang, Democratic Presidential candidate.

Candidates crisscrossed Iowa and launched new ads ahead of Monday’s much-anticipated caucuses.

“Then Elizabeth Warren is doing something great for America,” said an Elizabeth Warren ad.

“And it’s a key test of the appeal of the candidates their organizing strength their financial strength, the appeal that they have. It is a true battleground a testing ground for these candidates,” said Rick Klein, ABC NEWS Political Director.

A new Wall Street Journal/NBC poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders neck and neck leading the Democrats in Iowa.

“I think it’s gonna be really close,” said Biden.

“USA, USA,” said crowd at Thursday’s Des Moines Trump rally.

President Trump criticized both candidates during a Thursday night rally in Des Moines.

“Today’s Democrat Party is run by left-wing extremists,” said President Trump.

And in these critical last days before the caucuses, the three Senators running still in Washington for the impeachment trial trying to make their appeal to Iowans from afar.

“I’m here, I’m hoping that the people see it as a plus and I’m going to do my job,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

They also have surrogates out campaigning across the state until Monday.

The field of candidates has now narrowed once again with John Delaney withdrawing his bid.