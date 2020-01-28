Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang holds town hall at Morningside College

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The nation is watching Iowa with the state caucuses just a week away, and Democratic candidates are flocking to Siouxland to appeal to undecided Iowans.

Businessman Andrew Yang held a town hall in Sioux City at Morningside College.

Voters who have chosen Yang as their first choice during next week’s caucus were joined by many who haven’t settled on a candidate yet.

“His views on healthcare as far as reforming medicine prices and how to handle that is kind of what got me interested, the big portion so…” said Nathan Hassebroek, Yang supporter.

“It was interesting to hear him speak and talk about the issues that he cares about. I love going to all of the political around town, that’s one of the really great things about living in Iowa during caucus season,” said Kaitlyn Robert, undecided voter.

Meanwhile, Pete Buttigieg is trying to win voters in central Iowa, making a stop in Boone Monday afternoon before heading to Iowa Falls for a town hall.

Buttigieg will be finishing out his day with a campaign stop in Vinton.

For those still deciding on who they’ll be supporting on February 3, on Friday, the former South Bend, Indiana Mayor will be holding a town hall in Sioux City and there will be an event for Senator Elizabeth Warren in town as well.

The times and locations have yet to be announced.