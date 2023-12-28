AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination to go up against Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra for Iowa’s 4th congressional district has dropped out of the race.

Jay Brown announced on his Facebook page that he’s withdrawing from the race.

“I whole heartedly [sic] endorse Ryan Melton, with whom I feel great commonality on issues,” Brown said. “The decision was difficult, but I didn’t make a very good candidate.”

The only Democratic candidate in the race is Melton. Representative Feenstra announced last week that he’s running for re-election for a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.