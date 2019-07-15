Democratic 2020 hopefuls Biden and Warren to visit Siouxland

Former Vice President and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden will be campaigning in Siouxland Tuesday.

The 2020 hopeful is scheduled for a rural health care event in Le Mars in the afternoon at 3 p.m. From there, Biden will be heading to a community event in Sioux City. That will be at the Country Celebrations Event Center at 6 p.m.

The latest Emerson College Polls show Biden with a six-point lead over the crowded Democratic field.

On the heels of Biden’s visit, another popular name in the race for president will be stopping in town.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to host a town hall at Morningside College this Thursday. That event is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. Doors will open an hour before that.