SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Democratic lawmaker Jamie Smith has selected fellow House member Jennifer Keintz for his running mate as lieutenant governor.

Smith is trying to unseat Gov. Kristi Noem in the November election. Smith made the announcement ahead of the Democratic Party’s state convention. The convention starts Friday.

The party convention will select the nominee for lieutenant governor, but no one else has announced their candidacy.

Keintz has held a seat in the House for one term, representing a mostly rural district in the northeast corner of South Dakota. She is also a real estate broker.