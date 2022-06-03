SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the three Democrats running for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley made a final campaign push in Sioux City on Friday.

A few dozen Siouxlanders met with Senate hopeful Mike Franken where he told locals that he’s please with where his campaign is just days before the primary.

Among the topics, Friday, one of the most talked-about was gun violence.

Franken told KCAU 9 he’ll take a unique viewpoint to Washington when it comes to guns.

“I have a bit of experience in that from rural Iowa growing up in an extremely rural situation and a lifetime in the U.S. Military. I know how to ensure that owners are responsible with their firearms. I would like to see that implemented across America,” Franken said.

Franken plans to travel across the state until the June 7 primary.