Democrat presidential candidates using Tik Tok to reach younger voters

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Democrats running for President have just over two weeks to make their final pitch to Iowans before the first in the nation caucus and some have found a way to engage younger voters, 60 seconds at a time.

Tik Tok is a Chinese-based social media platform that allows users to create short videos.

With 40% of its user base are from ages of 18 to 24, making it an ideal place to reach a younger audience.

Much of the content is created by supporters, not the campaigns themselves.

“It’s not going to be policy. It’s not going to be heavy stuff. It’s going to be [able to] get to know me as a person, because authenticity is a huge part of Tik Tok, and that’s also a huge part of what voters are looking for this time,” said Jennifer Glover-Konfrst, Drake University.

Til Tok’s audience is smaller than Facebook’s and Instagram’s, but it’s growing quickly.

According to an August eMarketer report, Tik Tok had 17.6 million U.S. mobile visitors aged 18 and older, more than double the site users in a year.