Democrat presidential candidate makes a stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The earliest presidential hopeful to begin campaigning in Iowa is back again.

John Delaney took the time to visit with supporters at The Horizon Diner in Sioux City on Sunday. Making a point of visiting small Northwest Iowa towns that typically don’t get campaign stops this close to the caucuses. The candidate’s key topics of discussion included education, health insurance, and climate change.

Delany also addressed the recent Iran airstrike and said he believes the president was reckless.

“The retaliation risk was not as great as executing a mission against him but what we do know is that the president did not consult with the four congressional leaders or, two or three, of your key allies and that’s just reckless,” said Delaney.

Later on Sunday, Delaney’s campaign stopped in Sheldon and will head to Okoboji on Monday.

