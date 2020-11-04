Democrat Joe Biden garners rare Nebraska electoral vote

A Democratic supporter holds a bed pan with “Dump Trump” on it, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has won in the Omaha-based congressional district, a victory that allows him to peel off one of conservative Nebraska’s five Electoral College votes.

Nebraska is one of two states that permits its electoral votes to be split. The statewide winner earns two votes, but the other three votes are decided by the winner of the congressional districts. Because

President Donald Trump won the statewide vote and in Nebraska’s two other districts, he will receive four Electoral College votes.

By beating Trump in the Omaha district, Biden earned one electoral vote.

Latest Stories