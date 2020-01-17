Closings
Pete Buttigieg looked to connect with undecided voters in Siouxland

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are 18 days until Iowans head to the caucus sites, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is continuing to look for support in Siouxland.

The former South Bend, Indiana Mayor, who topped Iowa polls a couple weeks ago, met with several hundred voters at Sioux City’s West Middle School Thursday night.

Recent polls indicated that nearly half of all Iowa voters still have not locked in on the candidate of their choice.

Something people, KCAU 9 talked to, said make events like this one so important.

“Until Monday, I was a Corey Booker supporter, now that he’s not in the race, I’m wide open again. We have so many good candidates, said Ben Nesselhuf, undecided voter.

“I think everything just solidified. He gives hope to a younger generation, like me, that we can change some important things that are happening right now,” added Sydney Busch, Buttigieg supporter.

Buttigieg made stops in Emmetsburg, Arnolds Park, and Sioux Center before stopping in Sioux City.

