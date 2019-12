SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With the 2020 Iowa Caucuses just over a month away, on February 3, both political parties have released their official locations.

For those who’ll participate in the Republican Primary, the Iowa GOP has each location listed for each precinct in every county, at IowaGOP.org.

For Democrats, registered voters can find their location by entering their address online at IowaDemocrats.org.