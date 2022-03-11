LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt has filed his candidacy for Iowa Senate.

De Witt will be running as a Republican for Senate District 1, a newly restructured district after the redistricting was approved in November 2021.

De Witt said he has received an overwhelming amount of support since he first announced his candidacy.

“Talking with community members and hearing feedback from Sioux City residents, it is clear our district needs a conservative voice at the Capitol in Des Moines,” De Witt said. “I am proud to have taken the next step towards being that voice and being someone to fight for tax relief for families, common-sense conservative reforms, and making our state more competitive with Nebraska and South Dakota.”

De Witt currently serves on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, representing the 5th district. He was elected to the board in November 2016. He was re-elected in 2020. He lives in rural Lawton, having graduated from the Lawton-Bronson School District. De Witt also works as a courthouse security officer for the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office. He previously worked for MidAmerican Energy for 22 years and was a member of IBEW Local 499.

No other Republican candidates have filed to run for the district, but Jackie Smith will be running as a Democrat in the newly restructured district. Both filed on March 9.

Iowa Senate District 1 has changed after redistricting was approved in November 2021. The district covers most of the north side of Sioux City and a portion of northern Woodbury County, covering from the state border to just west outside of Moville.