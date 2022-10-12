SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After Tuesday’s forum covered candidates in state races, the second forum will feature candidates on the local level.

The League of Women Voters of Sioux City (LWVSC) will host their second and final livestream at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) with candidates who are running in Woodbury County races for Supervisor District 2 and County Attorney.

Candidates Daniel Bittinger, Jeremy Dumkrieger, PJ Jennings, and James Loomis are expected to be at the event.

Wednesday’s forum will be livestreamed from the WIT Media Room at 7 p.m.

You can view the previous night’s forum on the WITCC YouTube channel.