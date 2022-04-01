LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A date has been set for a special election in Nebraska to fill the seat in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District for the US House.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts made the announcement Friday morning, saying it will be held Tuesday, June 28. According to a release. The governor set the date after working with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

The special election will be held after former Representative Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation for March 31.

Fortenberry of Nebraska resigned after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national.

More information about the upcoming special election will be available on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website.

AP contributed to this report.