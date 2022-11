SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In the race for Woodbury County Supervisor District 2, Republican Daniel Bittinger has won.

Bittinger was running against Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger for the 2022 Midterm Election.

Jeremy Dumkrieger announced his campaign in early 2022 and won the democratic bid against Maria Rundquist in June during the 2022 Primaries.

Daniel Bittinger announced his campaign in march of 2022.