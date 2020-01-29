District 3 Representative won’t seek re-election, two candidates announce run for office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of Iowa’s longest-serving House Republicans says he won’t seek re-election this November.

Dan Huseman, who represents District 3, is stepping down after 26 years in the legislature.

The retired farmer from Aurelia served as the Chairman of Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee twice for a total of 12 years.

District 3 includes Cherokee, O’Brien, and parts of Plymouth and Sioux counties.

Two Iowa Republicans have already announced their intention to run for the soon to be vacant District 3 Iowa House seat.

Mark McHugh of Sheldon and Lynn Evans of Aurelia both announced plans on Tuesday.

McHugh works at Rosenbloom Machine & Tool while Evans is the former Alta-Aurelia and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Superintendent.

