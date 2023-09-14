SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City school board president Dan Greenwell has announced that he will be running for another term.

Greenwell made the announcement Thursday morning in an email.

In the email, Greenwell attached documents that show “a very strong track record for another term.”

In his re-election announcement, Greenwell provided statistics to go along with his claim. You can view those stats below.

Greenwell was elected onto the school board in 2019 and was elected to his current term as school board president in 2022. Greenwell was first elected as school board president in 2021.