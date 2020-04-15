Dakota County installs election drop box outside of the courthouse

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Clerk has announced that the county has installed an election dropbox for early voter ballots with no postage necessary.

It’s located at the Dakota County Courthouse at 1601 Broadway Street in Dakota City, at the southeast corner-frontage road parking.

Early voter applications and voter registrations cards can also be dropped off in the secure box.

The deadline to drop off the applications and registrations in the dropbox is May 1 at 6 p.m.

May 12 at 8 p.m. is the deadline for people to drop off early voter ballots in the dropbox.

The county said that there will be no in-office early voters from May 4 through May 11.

Officials also mention that the polls will be open at the normal precinct voting locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12.